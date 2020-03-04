In HP House, Cong & BJP clash on Article 370

Shimla: An unprecedented situation prevailed in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly as Congress MLAs and members of the treasury benches almost came to the 'blows' during debate on the Governor's address, which had reference to abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir .



All this happened when Congress MLA and party's Chief whip Jagat Singh Negi made certain remarks against the NDA government on its decision to scrap Article 370 alleging that the centre has cheated the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Making a point on the Instrument of accession, signed by late Maharaja Hari Singh with the Indian government, Negi alleged that Hindu ruler (Maharaja) was not ready for acceding the Princely state to India, but when Pakistani militias invaded Kashmir, he had no option.

The remarks evoked strong reaction from Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj, who is also minister for Parliamentary affairs. He asked Negi not to speak the language of Pakistan and distort the history. He asked Negi to make his position clear whether he stood with India or else with Pakistan.

This, caused provocations in the Congress benches and Negi lodged his protest against Bhardwaj's remarks (later deleted) and entered well of the House. The Congress MLAs also came to his rescue and questioned Bhardwaj for his charge against Negi, seeking an apology from the minister against tribal MLA (Negi).

By this time, the ruckus has already started to boiling-up in the House as BJP MLA Bikram Jaryal stood up to counter Negi. He dared him to use unpatriotic language to undermine the nationalism.

The proceedings in the House was disrupted with both sides resorting to slogans and throwing-up challenge to dare making any such remarks as Negi did.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri also took Negi's side and accused Bhardwaj of causing provocations ,and thus leading to chaos in the House.

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar tried to pacify the agitated members and assured to looking into the proceedings if Bhardwaj remarks could be expunged.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who was present in the House to reply on the Governor's debate, also intervened and asked the ruling side and opposition to maintain proper decorum to make their point in the House on the issue.

Earlier in the day, the Congress also staged walk-out from the House on state government's inability to handle situation rising — out of coronavires .

The opposition had tabled an adjournment in the House to seek discussion on the matter but when Speaker declined to allow discussion, the Congress MLAs led by Mukesh Agnihotri staged a walk-out and raised slogans against the BJP government.

Three suspected cases of coronavirus

Talking to media persons later Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said three suspected cases of coronavirus have been found in the state.

"Among the three cases, the two people under observation in the Tanda Medical College in Kangra had returned from Italy. The third person, who came back from South Korea, is under observation in Indian Gandhi Medical college at Shimla".

Chief Minister informed that isolation wards have been set up in both the hospitals and proper precautions were being taken, beside sending their blood samples for examinations for confirmation.

Earlier Mukesh Agnihotri alleged that patient, who was shifted to Shimla's IGMC from Bilaspur on Tuesday, had to wait for an hour as the hospital staff was not ready to deal with a coronavirus patient.

CM however, denied such thing adding that patient had to wait for only a few minutes as the hospital needed time to prepare the isolation ward He also said that the precautionary measure will also be taken in areas such as Dharamshala where there is the maximum influx of tourists from Tibet.