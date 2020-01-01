In HP, BJP to get its new prez by Jan 12

Shimla: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to get its new president by January 12 in Himachal Pradesh .



The process for election of new state party, which was already underway, was put on hold briefly last week, to complete two year celebrations of the BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur on December 27.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Shimla to participate in the events, organised by the state government and also rally at historic Ridge.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who returned from Delhi on Tuesday, after discussions with senior party leaders, and BJP working president J P Nadda, told Millennium Post that new party president will be in place by January 12.

Incumbent president Satpal Satti, who took over the party post in 2012, has already completed his third term. He will be longest serving party chief in the state.

"Right now, we have priority to complete the election of the party Chief. The BJP constitution has a mandatory clause that half of the states must complete its organisational election before election of the national president, which is expected to happen this month. Thus, we have completed the exercise," he said.

Some of the key names which are under consideration of the party include BJP secretary and CM's political advisor Trilok Jamwal, who is also a close confident of Nadda, BJP leader from Kullu Ram Singh, who belongs to Dalit community, Rajeev Bhardwaj, BJP state vice-president and Randhir Sharma, BJP chief spokesman.The party is against naming sitting MLA or minister as party chief.

Many believe Jamwal is front runner in the race and some discussions at the party level have already taken place on his name. He hails from Bilaspur –native town of Nadda.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur when asked if consensus has been reached on any name said "the party leadership is in the process of taking feed back. A team sent to Shimla has already returned and may appraise the high command on the issue.Moreover Nadda being in command at Delhi, knows the things himself. There is not a problem."