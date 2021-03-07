In Himachal Pradesh, women cops to celebrate their rise in ranks, contributions

Shimla: In a first, more than 500 women cops, in the ranks from Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police to constable, will become part of a mega event aimed to celebrate the 'rise and contributions' in the police.



Famous Ridge of Shimla will play host to the impressive all women police parade and series of daredevil acts, including bike stunts, on Monday –a day also being celebrated as International Women's Day in the state.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, who is the brain behind the event, rolled out the plan for the show, which he claimed was designed and planned as part of Himachal Pradesh's 50th year of foundation, and contributions of the women in the police.

Kundu said a committee headed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Sumedha Dwivedi, IPS was set up to make preparations for the event, which is going to act as biggest motivation not alone the women, who have joined the force but also those girls, planning to don the khaki and play a dominating role in law enforcement, social change and governance.

Besides, a host of activities, which different sub-committee handled independently, there are motivational and inspiring videos shot on the police women performing toughest duties, and displaying their skills whether a bike act or fighting drug mafia or criminals.

One video with background song "Kandhon se milte hain Kandhe…Kadmon se Kadam milte hain" from film 'Lakshya" shows how strongly the women cops demonstrate their physical strength and confidence to meet any challenge in front of them.

On Sunday, hours before the function, top film personalities like Anupam Kher –who hails from Shimla, Hema Malini, Amir Khan, Aruna Irani, Prakash Jha and Punjab's sufi Singer and MP Hans Raj Hans sent their video messages to DGP Sanjay Kundu congratulating the women in Himachal Pradesh Police for 50 years of relentless service.

On its official Twitter handle, HP police wrote "Hema Malini congratulated the women in HP Police for 50 years of relentless service. She also congratulated the DGP, Sanjay Kundu, IPS for conceptualizing this event on International Women's Day."

Dwivedi, currently heading North range as DIG (police) at Dharamshala said "police women in Himachal Pradesh have shown a remarkable rise during past three to four decades. They are not alone holding some of the field ranks, doing night law and order duties, traffic management, investigations, intelligence gathering but also holds strength to exhibit their will power to discharge any challenging task, unarmed or using the weapons. I think Monday's event will tell the real story of police women's struggle to become star performers in the police."