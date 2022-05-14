In Himachal, Modi to celebrate 8 years as Prime Minister
shimla: Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh may still be five-to six months away but Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have put the state on the poll drive mode.
Just at the end of BJP national President J P Nadda's third visit to the state, state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday confirmed the Prime Minister's visit to Shimla on May 31.
The visit, aptly coincides with the eight- year celebrations of the Modi government for which the BJP has already drawn-up a mega programme, both at the party level and the central government. Thakur alongwith State BJP president Suresh Kashyap took a round of Shimla's historic Ridge, which will host the Prime Minister's event, a public rally and launch of several new programmes.
"The state administration has started preparing for the event to be attended by several dignitaries," he said.
Only a few days back Thakur had met Modi in New Delhi and extended him an invitation to hold eight-year celebrations in Himachal Pradesh.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Biplab Deb resigns as Tripura CM; TMC says 'change is inevitable'14 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
BJP replaces Biplab Deb; Manik Saha named new Tripura CM14 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Shah sounds poll bugle in Telangana, hits out at TRS14 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
'Rules on linking Aadhaar with electoral rolls can be issued soon'14 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Museums in Kolkata to allow free entry from May 16-2014 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT