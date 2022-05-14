In Himachal, Modi to celebrate 8 years as Prime Minister

shimla: Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh may still be five-to six months away but Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have put the state on the poll drive mode.



Just at the end of BJP national President J P Nadda's third visit to the state, state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday confirmed the Prime Minister's visit to Shimla on May 31.

The visit, aptly coincides with the eight- year celebrations of the Modi government for which the BJP has already drawn-up a mega programme, both at the party level and the central government. Thakur alongwith State BJP president Suresh Kashyap took a round of Shimla's historic Ridge, which will host the Prime Minister's event, a public rally and launch of several new programmes.

"The state administration has started preparing for the event to be attended by several dignitaries," he said.

Only a few days back Thakur had met Modi in New Delhi and extended him an invitation to hold eight-year celebrations in Himachal Pradesh.