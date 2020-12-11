In Himachal, minister calls, writes letters to Covid patients

SHIMLA: After Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made calls to Covid patients, both in the hospitals and home isolations, to address criticism over sudden spike in the Coronavirus cases and high rate of deaths, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, who is also Shimla MLA, wrote letters to to home-quarantined patients in order to boost up their morale and wished a speedy recovery.



Bhardwaj, 68, who himself has recently recovered from Covid-19, told the patients not to get panicked and follow proper schedule for the medicines and diet, besides regularly taking prescribed doze of immunity boosters.

The minister also cited his own experience with the Covid-19.

Shimla –the capital town of Himachal Pradesh, has witnessed 183.1 percent rise in the infection during the past one month and highest number of deaths at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital.

The minister said there was a sudden spurt in the Covid-19 cases in the state and around 1,000 people are quarantined at home as of now.

The minister, besides regular calls he had been making to the patients, has also written letters to the families of those who died of Covid-19 in Shimla district.

In Shimla at Matiana, a small apple growing town on Shimla-Narkanda Highway, has reported a worst tragedy with four members of a single family, who died during the pandemic period.

In the letter, the minister said that doctors and paramedical staff are doing an exceptional job in serving the people. Citing his own experience with Covid-19, the minister said he and his family members also got infected with virus and have recovered now.

"I am with you in these difficult pandemic times. I can feel the suffering as my family and I were also infected with Coronavirus some time ago. With my own experience, I advise not to panic and follow the directions given by the doctors," reads the letter.