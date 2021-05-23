In Himachal, Cong upstages govt to help orphans, senior citizens

Shimla: Opposition Congress on Friday announced to support senior citizens , above 70-yr age, who have lost their kins due to pandemic, and there is none to look after them in the families .



This was the second stage of help which former Congress Minister G S Bali announced on Friday after he had already started an initiative to adopt Covid orphans in the state giving them Rs 2000 pm.

" We will adopt 25 'poorest of the poor' elders (above 70-yr) so that they don't have to face problems at the fag- end of their lives after having seen death of their kids, especially children looking after them " announced Bali,who heads AICC Committee on 'Covid Relief works' .

Earlier in the day, he also flagged off four truck loads of medical emergency aids including PPE kits, medicines, pulse oximeters ,sanitors ,masks and gloves for distribution among the front line workers and Covid-19 patients as his own personal initiative .

Congress president Kuldeep Rathore was also present with him.

Earlier ,after Bali's initiative , the state government had also announced to give financial support, and lookafter upkeep of Covid -19 orphans providing them Rs 2500 PM.

Till now, nine children have been identified for providing them help under the Foster parent care scheme .

Former Congress minister said the party will stand with all families, who have suffered loss of family members during the Covid .

They will be provided all help because the state government has completely failed to discharge its duty ,save lives .The second wave of pandemic still continue to inflict 60 to 70 deaths every day in HImachal Pradesh and more than 31,500 active cases .

"We will adopt 25 orphan children and an equal number of senior citizens. There is also a plan to assist special children in their education /vocational studies " he said.