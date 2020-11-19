In Himachal, 52 govt teachers involved in POCSO to face removals from services

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh police have recommended to the state government to remove 52 teachers and school staffers involved in the cases relating to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



In one its stringent action, suggested to the Education department, the police have said that sexual offenders, especially those having committed the offenses under the POCSO Act must be removed from the services at once.

The police's crime data shows that 52 teachers and school staff members were involved in the sexual offences involving minor girls and school students.

During a review meeting on "Crime against Women and Children" (CAWC), held at Rajbhawan at behest of the Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Director General of police Sanjay Kundu revolved to zero tolerance against the sexual offenders in the state as he graphically projected 40 to 45 percent rise in the crime against women in the state.

"Predominance of younger age female victims in cases of rape, Molestation, kidnapping and abduction is a worrying sign. Some shocking incidents of crime against women and children in the state has left the police wondering whether Himachal Pradesh is a "sick" society or turning into a "sick" society?" DGP raised the question as Additional Chief Secretary (Social Justice and Empowerment ) Nisha Singh also was asked to take due notice of these developments.

Kundu identified excessive use of alcohol one of the factor in perpetration of violence against women within the houses and also else. Most of the cases showed a trend where the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

Infact the attitudes, in respect of women, have not changed much in the last 50 years, be it the police or the judiciary.

The need for gender sensitization of all stakeholders including judiciary at lower levels was successfully brought up.

Perpetrators of crime against women are mostly persons known to the victim or some family member of the victim. Districts of Kangra, Mandi & Shimla lead in numbers in crime against women,he claimed .

He highlighted the exponential increase in crime against women and children seen during the last decade and the need of police to work with other line departments dealing with the socio-cultural aspects of the problem.