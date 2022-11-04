In Himachal, 23% candidates have criminal records, 3 candidates with highest wealth

Shimla: Known as the country's most peaceful state and politicians with "gentle' background, Himachal Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have found that 94 candidates, out of total 412 in the fray –approximately 23 percent have criminal cases pending against them.



The ADR report released here says this finding was on the basis of analysis of their self-sworn affidavits filed by the candidates for November 12 state assembly elections.

Of total candidates in the fray for 68 seats, there are 201 from National parties, 67 from State parties, 45 from registered unrecognized parties and 99 candidates are contesting independently.

In 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, out of 338 candidates analysed, 61 (18%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

This time the number is slightly high.

Around 50 i.e 12% have declared serious criminal cases against themselves this time against 2017 when only 31 (9%) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 7 (64%) out of 11 candidates analysed are from CPI(M), 36 (53%) out of 68 candidates analysed from INC, 12 (18%) out of 68 candidates analysed from BJP, 12 (18%) out of 67 candidates analysed from AAP and 2 (4%) out of 53 candidates analysed from BSP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women have also been analysed and it revealed that five candidates have declared cases related to crime against women.

Candidates with declared cases related to murder are two candidates.

Three candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

The Association for Democratic Reforms study says directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around candidates with criminal cases.