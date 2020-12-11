In Bihar, 'fake' candidates appear for constable's PET

New Delhi: The reporting of around 200 cases of impersonation in the last five days during the physical efficiency test (PET) for constable recruitment process has left senior officials of Bihar Police in a tizzy as 52 fresh cases have been reported on Thursday alone.



Though senior officials in Bihar Police are patting their back by claiming that they have busted a big racket of exam impersonation, but the incident has put exam conducting mechanism of Bihar government under the scanner.

As per police officials, all arrested impersonators were to be paid Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh each after clearing the physical eligibility test. However, the police have grilled the candidates for whom the "duplicates" had appeared in the exam, but no arrest has been made so far.

Notably, the Bihar government, which is led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had initiated the process for recruitment of 11,880 constables in 2019 and the written exams were conducted by Bihar Central Selection Board for Constables (CSBC) had conducted in 2020 on January 12 and March 8 respectively. Around 60,000 candidates were selected for the PET, which is scheduled from December 7 till January 30 at Patna's Gardanibagh Inter College.

All arrested constable aspirants have been sent to judicial custody. As per police, all the aspirants had cleared the written examination with the help of 'fake' candidates. However, the racket came to light after their thumb impressions failed to match with those taken during the written exams.

Talking to Millennium Post, Gardanibagh police station SHO Arun Kumar has confirmed the arrest of 52 persons on Thursday and claimed that number may increase as the hunt is still on to nab the impersonators.

Notably, about 460 persons were arrested on impersonation charges during the statewide written examination for the recruitment of police constables in 2020.