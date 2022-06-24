'In Assam, instead of helping the worsening flood situation, BJP leaders busy purchasing MLAs'

kolkata: Trinamool Congress TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma without taking his name for ignoring the plight of the people in the flood-hit areas of the state and focusing more on toppling Maharashtra government.



"In Assam, instead of helping the worsening flood situation, BJP leaders are busy purchasing MLAs. I would suggest they send the MLAs to Bengal, we will give them good hospitality and also take care of democracy," Banerjee said in a press statement. She further said: "It is shocking what is going on in Maharashtra. I am doubtful if there is even an iota of democracy left in the country. Where is the justice?"

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had also been vocal against Assam Chief Minister for not paying enough attention to the flood affected victims. "As ASSAM DROWNS, @BJP4Assam Govt is busy following orders from Delhi to play HOST to REBEL MLAs. I wish CM @himantabiswa cared more about the flood-affected victims and less about toppling the Maharashtra Govt. PRIORITIES are clear for a REMOTE CONTROLLED SUBSERVIENT Govt.," Banerjee tweeted.

The Assam Trinamool Congress has also launched sharp criticism of the Assam CM. In its twitter handle Assam Trinamool Congress on Thursday said: "Waiting for these images to catch CM @himantabiswa's attention! Waiting for the Chief Minister of the state to ACT RESPONSIBLY IN TIMES OF CRISIS and not leave his people behind or ignore their suffering while engaging in petty politics. Insensitivity of @BJP4Assam is shocking!"

Incidentally, Trinamool Congress leaders of Assam unit protested outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, are staying. They were protesting against CM Himanta Biswa Sharma.

State president of Trinamool Congress Ripun Bora, who was leading the protest, said, "When Assam is grappling with serious floods, BJP is sheltering the MLAs from other states. They are trying to kill democracy and divert attention from real issues." Bora was dragged into a vehicle and taken to Azara police station, situated about 10 km away from the hotel.