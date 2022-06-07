In a major step, Himachal Pradesh approves drone policy

Shimla: In a major step forward, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved drone policy envisaging the use of drones and similar technologies for different types of public services including supply of medicines, disaster management and aerial surveys.



The state cabinet, in its meeting, held the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, gave its consent to Himachal Pradesh Drone Policy, 2022. "The Policy envisions creating a holistic drone ecosystem built upon the foundation of Governance and Reforms Using Drones (GARUD)," said a spokesman of the government.

Only two days back, the Chief Minister had declared that the instruction of drones in the state is aimed to put Himachal Pradesh in the forefront of using advanced technologies and artificial intelligence as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government has already designated ITI Shahpur as Kangra's nodel institute for training personnel to use drones. The new policy aims to harness digital sky opportunities through institutional linkages with the National Education Policy, 2020, HP Industrial Investment Policy, HP Start-up/Innovation Scheme, National Skill Qualification Framework for ensuring future readiness of students and empowering them to access the job opportunities embedded in the Drone Sector.

It also aims to propagate the use of drones and drone enabled technology for creation of employment opportunities and economic prosperity in the state.

The Cabinet gave its approval for Himachal Pradesh Logistics Policy-2022 which envisages creating an efficient and sophisticated logistics ecosystem to support State's industrial growth by strengthening institutional support through inter-departmental coordination in planning implementation and monitoring of policies and measures affecting logistics industry.

The spokesman said the policy aims at strengthening the logistics infrastructures of the State by promoting investment from the private sector to develop Inland Container Depot, Common Facility Centers, Integrated Cold Chain, Logistics Parks, Truck Terminals, Air Cargo Facilities, Quality Testing Labs and Integrated Cold Chain.

The Cabinet decided to create 12 posts of Mining Inspectors, 24 posts of Assistant Mining Inspector and 24 posts of Mining Guards in the Industries Department for checking illegal mining in the state—which has become a biggest menace.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for creating five new patwar circles at Paliyon, Aambwara Sainwala, Kala amb, Devni and Naagal Suketi by reorganizing patwar circles Trilokpur, Moginand and Barmapapri in Nahan tehsil of Sirmaur district.