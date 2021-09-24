In a first, Soren govt starts overseas scholarship scheme for tribal students

New Delhi: In a first-ever move, the Jharkhand government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday rolled out Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme for students of scheduled tribe community to pursue higher studies in universities across the United Kingdom.



While felicitating all six students selected for the scholarship in Ranchi, the CM said, "Jaipal Singh Mundaji was such a personality, not only in Jharkhand but across the nation, his name will keep shining. It is not because he was the first tribal who received higher education at Oxford, but he was also a part of the Constitution Committee with Baba Saheb Ambedkar."

"Present era is a scientific era and our tribal population is backward in this domain. Our government had started a scheme of rewarding top three students from all the Jharkhand boards but later it was disbanded by the new government. However, our government is back and we have restarted that crucial scheme," he said.

"While keeping our traditions alive, we have to move ahead on the path of development. We decided to start a scheme on World Indigenous People Day. I was not sure if this would take shape, but slowly we started working and today six tribal scholars are set to fly to the United Kingdom for higher studies," he said.

"If needed, the government would increase the number of students to be selected under the scheme upto 25 and bring students from other communities under the ambit of this scheme. It's just a start," the CM said.

Students who have been selected under the scheme include Hercules Singh Munda for MA at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies, Ajitesh Murmu for MA in Architecture at the University College of London, Akanksha Mery for MSc in Climate Change Science and Management at Loughborough University, Dinesh Bhagat for MSc in Climate Change, Development and Policy at the University of Sussex, Anjana Pratima Dungdung for MSc at the University of Warwick and Priya Murmu for MA in Creative Writing and the Writing Industries at Loughborough University.

Under the scheme, the state government will pay full tuition fees, living and other expenses, including annual maintenance fees, annual equipment, and contingency, visa fees, medical

insurance, etc.