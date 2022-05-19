In a first, Bihar's Saran district gets dedicated cybercrime unit

New Delhi: Concerned over rise in cybercrime incidents in Bihar, Saran police has become the first district in the state to launch its cybercrime and social media unit (CCSMU) at the Town police station building to exclusively deal with growing incidents of cybercrime in a scientific way.



According to Saran SP Santosh Kumar, who is a 2014-batch IPS, the dedicated cybercrime unit will reduce the dependency on the police stations across the district and allow them to focus on other crime incidents and law and order duty.

The idea of starting an exclusive unit to deal with rampant cybercrime incidents in the district was executed by Kumar after it came to his notice that innocent people with lesser digital know-how are getting into the trap of cyber fraudsters and losing their hard-earned money every month.

The unit was inaugurated by Saran DM Rajesh Meena along with SP Santosh Kumar — a technocrat-turned-bureaucrat. On the occasion, Kumar said that due to the rise in cybercrime cases, a need was felt to upgrade and differentiate the working environment of the CCSMU from that of a regular police station.

"The idea is to provide a single-window facility to the common public so that they could approach it as a 'single point of contact' for issues pertaining to cybercrime, including phishing, online harassment, cyberstalking, invasion of privacy, bank frauds, credit, and debit card frauds, ATM fraud, email hacking, child pornography, privacy violation, impersonation, malware attack, spreading hate among communities, fake recruitment frauds, etc," he said.