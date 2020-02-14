In a first, Baghel to deliver keynote address at Harvard
Raipur: In a major achievement, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been invited to deliver a keynote address at Harvard India Conference. It's for the first in the history of Chhattisgarh that the state's CM has been invited to express his views on the welfare of tribal population of the state.
It's a matter of pride for a tribal-dominated and agriculture oriented state like Chhattisgarh.
Though, the chief minister has been invited to share his views on the topic 'Caste and Politics in Democratic India', Baghel will share his experiences on recent innovative initiatives in agriculture and allied sectors in Chhattisgarh with policy makers and researchers present there. He will also provide information on other issues, including increase in purchasing power of people of Chhattisgarh despite economic recession, the state official said.
As per the official, the researchers of Harvard University have been impressed by the state's ambitious plan, Narwa, Garwa, Ghurwa and Badi scheme so much that they have also expressed their desire to study and research the scheme in the state.
"At the same time, the students in the university will research on how the optimum use of rain water is promoted through water management structures which will result in recharging the ground water table," the official said.
Notably, in December last year, US Council General David Ranz visited Chhattisgarh during which he had closely monitored the economic schemes of the Chhattisgarh government and had also inspected 'Adarsh Gothan'. Even US Ambassador to India Kenneth Ian Juster had also visited Chhattisgarh in July last year.
