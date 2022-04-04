In a boost, AAP inducts several leaders into party

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party inducted several leaders into the party to strengthen it so that AAP's vision can be driven in different states and work for the people becomes the primary goal.



Ex-Haryana Congress Chief and MP Dr Ashok Tanwar was welcomed into the party by AAP's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. The party in a bid to expand in Karnataka welcomed former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao who was also welcomed by the Delhi CM.

"I am certain with the vision of Ashok ji we will drive change in Haryana too. He hasn't only worked at the state level but at the national level too, I firmly believe his experience will aid us not only in Haryana but throughout the country now," the Delhi CM said. The Kejriwal Model of Governance and AAP's ideology of prioritising brotherhood and unity and believing in the history of the martyrs compelled Tanwar to join the party.

Kejriwal said that Dr Tanwar will drive Haryana towards change with his vision and that his political experience from student politics to Parliament will be of great help to the party organization in Haryana and across the country. Tanwar added that he joined AAP to work for the welfare of residents of Haryana and to provide them with an option for a corruption-free, unbiased government in the future.

"I hope that in the coming days AAP will form the government in the state too. AAP isn't a political party, it is a symbol of change and revolution. I would always remark that if politicians work efficiently then we'd not be here but we had to enter the fray to transform the country. We've formed our government in both Delhi and Haryana," the Delhi CM said.

Along with Tanwar, journalists Shiv Prakash Shukla, Sandeep Bhardwaj and councillor Vikas Bhardwaj also joined the party. Rao said that while working as an IPS officer he would visit the Capital and on one such visit he saw the government school here which prompted him to join AAP. Kejriwal added that he is certain that Rao will prove to be an asset to AAP and will strengthen its foothold in Karnataka.