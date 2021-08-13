In 2020-21, Haryana received 44% more financial assistance from NABARD: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana is among the leading states in the country in terms of getting more financial assistance from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in the year 2020-21, despite COVID-19 Pandemic.

In the last financial year of 2020-21, the State has received 44 percent more financial assistance from NABARD as compared to the financial year 2019-20. Besides this, during the Pandemic, the state was also able to get financial assistance of Rs 1,030 crore in the year 2020-21 as against Rs 468 crore in the year 2014-15.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal shared this information while presiding over a review meeting regarding various projects that are being funded by NABARD. Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Power Minister Ranjit Singh, Cooperation Minister Dr. Banwari Lal, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J P Dalal and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda and Chairman, NABARD, Dr G R Chintala were also present in the meeting.

The CM on Thursday urged NABARD to start various types of trainings for the farmers and stakeholders of the cooperative sector of the state. Besides this, he also directed for extension of time limit for various projects funded by NABARD in the state.

He said that Haryana, being close to the National Capital Region is on the way to take advantage of the schemes of the Centre and progress in every field. Haryana was earlier known only as an agro-based economy, but today it has become one of the leading industrial and service sector economies of the country.

The state's GDP has seen the highest growth in the country in the last 10 years and is consistently ranked among the top three fastest growing states in the country.

He said that due to the efforts of the government, power sector has been improved by reducing the line loss. Uninterrupted power supply is being provided to the industries. Besides this, it is the first state to implement the new National Education Policy for the youth of the state, significant efforts are being made for this and it will be completely implemented by 2025.