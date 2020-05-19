Implementation of Rahul's Nyay Scheme begins in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who announced the launch of the Nyay scheme in Chhattisgarh, the implementation of the scheme has also started from Chhattisgarh itself. The Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana being launched by the Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel from May 21 can be seen as a link to it.



The Nyay scheme that Congress had promised to implement in its manifesto was aimed at ensuring minimum income availability of the poor through direct bank transfer. Soon after the formation of the Baghel led government in Chhattisgarh, work was started regarding the economic strengthening of farmers, tribals and laborers. Now, Under the state government's Rajiv Gandhi's Kisan Nyay Yojana, starting from May 21 on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the exchange of funds for paddy, maize and sugarcane (rabi) crops will be transferred to the farmers' account on the basis of the area registered and acquired in Kharif year 2019. . This will directly help 20 lakh farmers. For this, a provision of Rs 5100 crore has been made in the budget. Earlier, the state government had waived loan amounting to Rs. 8800 crore for about 18 lakh farmers. Apart from this, steps like four times compensation on agricultural land acquisition, irrigation tax forgiveness have also been taken.

Continuous steps are being taken to ensure economic justice to the workers as well. During the lockdown period, the Chhattisgarh government has generated massive employment under the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme and directly benefited 23 lakh villagers.

44% area of ​​Chhattisgarh is covered by forest, 31% of the population belongs to tribal community. Forest produce is the major source of income for millions of families in the state. To increase the income of the tribals, the government has ensured the middle-market free market system and purchase of forest produce at the right price. Tendu leaf collection rate increased to Rs 4000 per standard bag. Apart from this, the number of forest produce purchased on support price has been increased from 7 to 25 now.

Amid lockdown, forest produce was extensively collected in the forest areas of the state. Chhattisgarh accounted for 98 percent of the total forest produce across India. In the current season, a target of collecting 16 lakh 71 thousand standard sacks of tendu leaves with which about 12 lakh 53 thousand collectors will be benefited. 649 crore will be paid directly to them as remuneration. The state government is giving an additional incentive of Rs 13 per kg for the fixed support price of Mahua flower at Rs 17 per kg. Similarly, in addition to the support price in the purchase of Kusumi Lakh, Rangini Lakh and Kullu Gum, additional incentive is being given by the state government.