Implement Kashmir–type MIS for Himachal apple growers

Shimla: Unprecedented price crash in the wholesale apple markets, having created widespread anger and disappointments in the state's fruit growing belt, has started getting a political voice, apart from bringing farmers unions together



for launching a decisive agitation in the state.

In first such conclave held in Shimla, under the banners of 'Sanyukt Kisan Manch' asked for implementing Kashmir –type Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) fixing minimum support price of Rs 6,044 and 24 for grade A, B and C apples respectively. Joined by two sitting MLAs – Rakesh Singha,

CPM MLA from Theog and Vikramditya Singh, Cong MLA and former CM Virbhadra Singh's son, the farmers accused the state government of pushing the apple growers to a worst ever crisis and allowing an open exploitation, loot and cheating of the apple growers bringing their produce

to the markets.

The prices of the apples boxes, which normally used to be Rs 1800 to 2000 per box (weighing 24 to 28 kg) has dropped down to Rs 300 to Rs 700. Only few chosen apple varieties are selling at premium rates of Rs 1400 in the open markets.

The corporate players like Adani has also lowered the buying rates by Rs 16 per kg.

The farmers, who launched a fiercest attack on the BJP government alleged that apart from lowering the prices, the commission agents were charging several unauthorised taxes and dues from the growers. There is no check on the exploitation of the growers.

"We want these illegal charges deducted from the gross sale bills of the growers be returned and the artiyas doing this should be booked under the law" said Rakesh Singha, MLA.

The speakers at the meeting asked for making payments to the growers immediately after sale of their produce as several crores of arrears were still pending with the commission agents.

It's strange that despite huge losses suffered by the orchardists due to hail storms and rains, they have not been paid a single penny of compensation by the government.

Those attended the meeting included Harish Chauhan, a leading activist of the fruit growers, Sanjay Chauhan, former Shimla Mayor, Deepak Singha, Dr Kuldeep Tanwar, K N Sharma, Rajendra Chauhan, Dimple Panjta, Sushil Chauhan, Harish Janartha, Sandeep Mastana and Vishal Shangta.

The farmers decided to hold protests at tehsil, block and sub-division levels on September 13, which will be followed by a major protest at Shimla on September 26 if the state government fails to accept their

demands.

Bhartiya Kisan union leader Rakesh Tikait has already visited Shimla asking the farmers unions to come together for started a movement which the BKU will support for

the farmers rights, including apple prices.