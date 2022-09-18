'Imperative to recognise existence of digital divide'

New Delhi: It is imperative to recognise the existence of the digital divide in the country and take steps to bridge this gap, Justice D Y Chandrachud said on Saturday.



Speaking at the inauguration of paperless courts in 30 districts in Odisha, he said the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic required us to make radical changes to the justice delivery system, by conducting remote hearings and transitioning to e-filing.

He said in doing so, the pandemic laid bare the limitations of the system and presented us with an opportunity to strengthen the justice delivery system.

Justice Chandrachud said while courts across the nation quickly and efficiently adapted to what we have come to term as the "new normal", it is important to remember that reactive policymaking rarely results in the development of sustainable and bankable solutions.

He said courts at all levels must build digital capabilities that are scalable, stable and designed for use by laypersons and lawyers. The digitization of courts will not only assist in crisis proofing our justice delivery system but will also ensure that it is one which is open, transparent, accessible, and cost-effective, Justice Chandrachud said.

"It is imperative to recognize the existence of the digital divide and take steps to bridge this gap. We must and will ensure that the digitization of the court process does not disadvantage the common citizens in any way," he said.

The top court judge said technology is not just for the elite; it is for all those for whom the delivery of justice is intended.

"Paperless courts will also save precious time for lawyers, who may soon find themselves burning less midnight oil stitching together paper-books and preparing volumes upon volumes of annexures," he said, adding that paperless courts are environmentally sustainable because they will (as their name suggests) reduce the consumption of paper.

"The inauguration of paperless courts in Odisha will certainly go a long way in ensuring that this number is reduced. All the advantages that I have listed are doubly beneficial in the context of the district courts because it is there that a lion's share of the country's litigation takes place.

"In a lighter vein, the only disadvantage of paperless courts is that young lawyers will be deprived of the daily workout or exercise that comes with carrying voluminous paper books. We may witness a rise in the number of gym subscriptions in Odisha after the inauguration of paperless courts," he said.