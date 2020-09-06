Immense self-discipline, caution exercised at places of worship during pandemic: Naqvi

New Delhi: Immense self-discipline and caution were exercised at places of worship in India during the Coronavirus pandemic, setting an example for the entire world, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday.



He said followers of almost all religions of the world reside in India and various festivals and other auspicious occasions were observed during the Coronavirus crisis.

"The people of the country displayed restraint, caution, sensibility, and celebrated all the festivals taking all precautions and followed the guidelines of social distancing to help to curb the Coronavirus infection," Naqvi said after paying obeisance at the HazratNizamuddinDargah where he prayed for the health and well-being of the people of the country. The dargah in south Delhi opened on Sunday after over five months, but there will be no Qawwali evenings at the shrine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said all religious and social organisations displayed immense self-restraint, self-discipline and caution during the pandemic. Also, self-restraint, self-discipline and caution were exercised at places of worship in India which has set an example for the world, he said.

While several places of worship have reopened, some states are yet to allow the reopening of religious places.

Naqvi said the great Sufi saint HazratNizamuddin's teaching and message of peace, humanity, harmony, unity, and brotherhood break the barriers of religion, region and

country.

"We should carry forward his message of welfare of mankind with all honesty and sincerity. Teaching and principles of Sufi saints have played an important role in fulfilling the dream of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'," he said.