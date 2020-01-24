IMD predicts rain, snowfall next week in north India

New Delhi: The mercury dropped several notches in Kashmir on Friday as there was no let up in the cold conditions in most parts of north India, while the weatherman predicted snowfall in the hill states and rains in the plains from Monday. The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius as cold winds swept the city in the morning improving its air quality which stood in the 'moderate' category. Delhi's maximum temperature was recorded at 21.1 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity oscillated between 75 per cent and 45 per cent.

Cold wave tightened its grip on the Kashmir valley as night temperatures witnessed drop of several degrees at most places owing to a clear sky, a meteorological department official said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar dropped nearly six notches from minus 0.5 degree Celsius a day before to settle at minus 6.1 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Qazigund settled at a low of minus 8.2 degrees Celsius, a decrease of nearly eight notches from the previous night's minus 0.4 degree

Celsius.

The night temperature at Pahalgam in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 13.4 degrees Celsius as against minus 12.2 degrees Celsius a day before.