IMD issues red alert in 5 districts of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: As rains continue to lash across Kerala days ahead of the expected onset of Southwest monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert in five districts of the state for Sunday and Monday indicating extremely heavy rainfall.

IMD issued red alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for Sunday.

Red alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts for Monday. Except Kasaragod, other districts in the state have an orange alert for Sunday.

Revenue Minister K Rajan, who met the media, said directions have been issued to district collectors to deal with any emergencies.

"We held a meeting on Saturday, chaired by the Chief secretary. Directions have been issued to all district collectors and other concerned authorities. As of now, the rivers are not overflowing. We have issued special directions to hilly districts and hazard analysts have been asked to closely monitor the situation," Rajan said.

He said all departments concerned have been alerted and people from danger-prone areas will be evacuated without delay.

"As of now there is no need for opening relief camps across the state. But we need to be careful as there are chances of landslides if the rain continues," Rajan said.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The weatherman had issued a red alert in Ernakulam and Idukki on Saturday.

Most parts of Ernakulam city was inundated on Sunday due to heavy rainfall which lasted the whole night. Two camps have been opened in Ernakulam city to house families affected by waterlogging.