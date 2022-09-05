IMD issues Red alert in 4 districts of Kerala on Sept 6

Thiruvananthapuram: Two persons, including an eight-year-old child, died after being swept away in a flash flood at Mankayam waterfalls in Palode near here, police said on Monday.

Both were part of a group that was caught in the flash flood that occurred on Sunday evening.

"A group of 10 people had reached the area to attend a wedding. They tried to visit Brimur forest area but it was closed for public. So they visited the place where the incident took place. While eight persons of the group held on to a rock the other two were washed away," a police officer told.

The body of the girl child was recovered on Sunday night itself, but the rescue team retrieved the other one today.

Another person who was washed away in the flash flood was rescued by the locals.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a Red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for tomorrow and an Orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.

The weatherman has also issued an Orange alert for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur indicating heavy rains on September 7, a day before Onam festival.