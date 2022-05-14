IMD issues red alert for Ernakulam, Idukki districts in Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Ernakulam and Idukki districts of Kerala for Saturday indicating extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert for southern districts till May 16.
The weatherman has issued a red alert for Ernakulam and Idukki for Saturday while an orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur districts till May 16.
A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of
rainfall. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 centimeters.
The India Meteorological Department said squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast and advised fishermen not to venture into sea till May 16.
The weatherman has also issued a yellow alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on these days.
Since it was raining in the southern part of the state for the past few days, the district administrations have issued warning to people staying in low lying areas, on the banks of the rivers and hilly regions to remain vigilant.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathi in the state, is likely to bring the first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal
onset date.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Biplab Deb resigns as Tripura CM; TMC says 'change is inevitable'14 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
BJP replaces Biplab Deb; Manik Saha named new Tripura CM14 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Shah sounds poll bugle in Telangana, hits out at TRS14 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
'Rules on linking Aadhaar with electoral rolls can be issued soon'14 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Museums in Kolkata to allow free entry from May 16-2014 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT