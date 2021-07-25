IMD issues orange and yellow alerts for MP

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued orange and yellow alerts predicting heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning in Madhya Pradesh.



Several parts of Kerala in south India also witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, with the MeT issuing a yellow alert for several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh recieved light rain on Sunday. Agra was the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature settling at 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT office, heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in the state on Monday, while thundershowers are likely at most places in the state on July 27 and July 28.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange and yellow alerts predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in large parts of Madhya Pradesh, which has been experiencing intermittent downpours for the last three days. Both these alerts are valid till Monday morning, IMD's Bhopal office senior meteorologist P K Saha said.

Anuppur city in east MP received the highest 234.5 mm rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, he said, adding that Shamshabad area in Vidisha district of the west MP received 190.6 mm rainfall during the same period.

The orange alert' which asks authorities to be prepared for possible heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places, has been issued for 23 districts, namely Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Khargone, Barwani, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Hoshangabad, Betul and Harda.

A yellow alert which advises authorities to be updated on the situation, warning likely heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places, was issued for Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Balaghat, Anuppur and Narsinghpur districts in the state.

Saha said a low-pressure area was lying over the northern part of the central MP and adjoining areas, and an east-west trough was running along 25 degrees north latitude. Besides, the monsoon trough was passing through the low-pressure area over the northern part of the central MP, he said.

"All these factors are causing rains in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Several parts of Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday morning as predicted by the meteorological department.

According to the MeT department forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall was expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. A yellow alert had been issued for all these districts for Sunday.

Meanwhile, several parts of Gujarat received heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday, throwing normal life out of gear, with 12 talukas seeing over 100 millimetres of rains in a 12-hour period ending at 6pm, officials said.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said Lodhika taluka in Rajkot and Chhota Udepur taluka in the district of the same name received 180 millimetres of rainfall, followed by 161 mm in Kwant taluka in Chhota Udepur, 142 in Kalavad in Jamnagar, and 129 in Kaprada in Valsad. It said areas in Botad, Dahod, Panchmahal, Vadodara, Aravalli and Gir Somnath districts also saw heavy rainfall during this period, adding that 197 out of the state's 251 talukas received rainfall.

Heavy downpour in Rajkot city caused waterlogging in low-lying areas, disrupting traffic and inconveniencing people, it added.

The IMD's Ahmedabad centre on Sunday said the state was likely to experience an active wet spell till Tuesday morning, and warned fishermen to not venture into the Arabian off north and south Gujarat till July 29, as squally weather due to an active monsoon will cause winds with speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour.