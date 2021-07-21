IMD forecasts heavy rainfall over western, central India

New Delhi: The western and central parts of the country will continue to witness heavy rains over the next three-four days, the IMD said on Wednesday while issuing a "red" alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the country's financial capital.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an "orange" alert for Maharashtra's East Vidarbha region, which includes districts such as Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy showers.

However, the intensity of rainfall over north India is likely to decrease after 24 hours, the Met office said.

Alerts by the IMD are colour-coded from green to red. A "green" alert stands for "no warning" and the forecast is of light to moderate rain. A "red" alert stands for "warning" and asks authorities to "take action". An "orange" alert indicates that the authorities are expected to "be prepared".

An IMD release said "a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and extends between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height". "Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 48 hours. Hence, the monsoon is expected to remain active over Vidarbha from July 21-23," it added.

Nagpur, the largest city in the Vidarbha region, recorded 25.6 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 5.30 pm.

The Marathwada region of Maharasthra is also expected to receive widespread showers till Thursday and the rain intensity is likely to reduce subsequently, the IMD said, adding that there is an offshore trough running between Maharashtra and Karnataka, which generally carries moisture-laden westerly winds from the Arabian Sea to land.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue over the west coast, the adjoining interior areas and the Gujarat region for the next four-five days, the IMD said.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Konkan, Goa and the adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra on July 21-22, it added.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over east and central India during July 21-24, the Met office said.