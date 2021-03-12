IMA scam: CBI files charge-sheet against ex-B'lore Development Authority engineer in bribery case

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against a former executive engineer of the Bangalore Development Authority for allegedly receiving Rs 5 crore from I-Monetary Advisory (IMA), which is facing a probe in a Rs 4,000-crore scam, to help the company get a clean chit from the Karnataka revenue department, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed before the principal sessions judge for CBI cases, Bengaluru, the agency has named former-BDA executive engineer P D Kumar, CEO and MD of IMA Group Mohammed Mansoor Khan, directors of the company Nizamuddin Ahamed, Vaseem, Naveed Ahmed, Nazir Hussain, and the company itself.

The probe has shown that a bribe of Rs 5 crore (approx) was allegedly paid in four installments –two of Rs 1.5 crore and two of Rs 1 crore during April-May 2019 –by the directors of the said group of entities (IMA), CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said in a statement.

"It was alleged that these amounts were paid on the instructions of CEO and MD (Khan) of the said group as part of a conspiracy hatched between him and the then executive engineer, BDA...," he said.

It was decided that Kumar would influence the officials of the revenue department, government of Karnataka to accept the closure report submitted by the competent authority and the then assistant commissioner, Bengaluru North sub-division, Bengaluru urban district, he added. Joshi said the closure report into the allegations against the IMA Group was submitted in April 2019 to the revenue department.