Iltija seeks permission to visit grave of Mufti Sayeed on his death anniv

Srinagar: Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday wrote a letter to the administration seeking permission to visit the grave of her maternal grandfather and former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in south Kashmir on his fourth death anniversary on January 7.

Iltija, a Special Security Group protectee, has written to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan seeking permission to visit the grave of Sayeed, who died at AIIMS, Delhi, on January 7, 2016 after a brief illness.

In her letter, Iltija has said she and her family would like to visit the grave of her grandfather, a two-time chief minister of Jammu and

Kashmir, at Dara Shiku of Anantnag district in South Kashmir.