Iltija seeks permission to visit grave of Mufti Sayeed on his death anniv
Srinagar: Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday wrote a letter to the administration seeking permission to visit the grave of her maternal grandfather and former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in south Kashmir on his fourth death anniversary on January 7.
Iltija, a Special Security Group protectee, has written to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan seeking permission to visit the grave of Sayeed, who died at AIIMS, Delhi, on January 7, 2016 after a brief illness.
In her letter, Iltija has said she and her family would like to visit the grave of her grandfather, a two-time chief minister of Jammu and
Kashmir, at Dara Shiku of Anantnag district in South Kashmir.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara4 Jan 2020 10:02 AM GMT
DSGMC, Akali Dal stage protest near Pak High Commission...4 Jan 2020 10:00 AM GMT
Jamia semester exams to begin on January 94 Jan 2020 9:15 AM GMT
Former TN Assembly Speaker PH Pandian dead4 Jan 2020 9:13 AM GMT
Artists take up brush & paint to protest against CAA & NRC4 Jan 2020 9:10 AM GMT