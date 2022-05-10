Illegal mining: Five arrested, two JCBs confiscated from river Beas in Himachal

Hamirpur (HP): Five people have been arrested and two JCBs, three tipper trucks were confiscated from river Beas in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Tuesday, police said.



SujanpurTira police of Hamirpur district with help of modern drones arrested the accused who were busy illegally exploiting the sand from the river, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Dr Akriti Sharma said.

The SP said that two teams of police were created and they took the culprits by surprise as there was no way out for them from escaping from the police net.

Sharma said a case under sections 379 of Indian penal code and 21, 22 of the mines act was registered in this regard.

Further investigation is on, she added.