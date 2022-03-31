Illegal land sale soars as Noida airport construction takes off

Noida: With the construction work of Noida International Airport getting kicked off, the area in vicinity is attracting colonisers with many of them trying to develop unauthorised colonies luring customers by offering plots at cheaper rates.



In order to curb such activities, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has been carrying out demolition activities to raze off such illegal colonies which are duping innocent people with their lifetime savings. As per a senior YEIDA official, on Wednesday, the authority teams on directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh, performed anti-encroachment drives against these illegally developed colonies.

"The drive was carried out in villages Jhajjar and Inayatpur on reports of illegal colonies/plotting being done by some people. The authority teams managed to raze off three illegally developed colonies and shops, thus freeing over five lakhs seven thousand square meters of land," said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, YEIDA.