Illegal firearms factory busted in Muzaffarnagar, 3 held
Muzaffarnagar (UP): Police have busted an illegal firearms factory in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district and arrested three people, an officer said on Tuesday.
The weapon manufacturing unit was set up on a field in Jola village in Budhana, said Superintendent of Police (rural) Nepal Singh.
Nine pistols, six musket guns and several cartridges were seized during the raid on the illegal factory on Monday, he said.
Three people were nabbed by police while two others managed to escape, the officer added.
On Sunday, police had raided an illegal weapon manufacturing unit in the district's Charthawal village and arrested a man.
