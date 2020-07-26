IIT-Kharagpur develops new technology for Covid rapid test

Kolkata: The researchers from the IIT-Kharagpur have developed a new technology for COVID-19 rapid test. It will be conducted in a portable device with the test results available in a customized smartphone application for dissemination within an hour and requiring manual interpretation.

It could cost around Rs 400 for a single test. The researchers prepared a portable rapid diagnostic device to detect COVID-19 infection. This first-of-its-kind device will make the tests available at affordable costs. The portable unit can be used for a large number of tests, on mere replacement of the paper cartridge after each test, claimed the researchers.

Prof. Suman Chakraborty from the Mechanical Engineering Department, and Dr. Arindam Mondal from the School of Bio Science, came up with the concept of a portable non-invasive rapid detection test for COVID-19 thus taking the testing mechanism to a whole new level. The technology essentially deploys a disposable simple paper-strip for chemical analysis and visualization of

results.