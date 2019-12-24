Ignore 'social media lynch mobs': Aditya Thackeray

Mumbai: As the assault-cum-tonsuring of a VHP-BJP sympathiser threatened to snowball into a political controversy, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray appealed for calm and for ignoring "nasty social media trolls and lynch mobs" who threaten and abuse all, including women and children, here on Tuesday.

In a detailed Facebook post, Aditya referred to - without naming - VHP-BJP sympathizer Hiramani Tiwari, who was allegedly beaten up and forcibly tonsured by some angry Shiv Sainiks on Sunday for his objectionable posts on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"I have learnt of an untoward, angry reaction to a nasty, low life troll, who has used uncivil language towards the CM's efforts to maintain religious harmony and remove fear from Maharashtra about CAA. Law and order is a subject of the police and shouldn't be taken into anyone's hands," Aditya said in a nudge at the Shiv Sainiks who attacked Tiwari.

He urged all to ignore the trolls and remain calm. "There are many like these, and they are frustrated because their irrational voice isn't heard by the country. Their behaviour has been rejected by democratic India in the recent elections and their retreat has been witnessed by many in the country."

Simultaneously, Bharatiya Janata Party state Vice-President Kirit Somaiya, local BJP MLA R. Tamil Selvan and former minister Ashish Shelar have condemned the assault on Tiwari.

Somaiya and Selvan met Tiwari to express their support and demanded action against the Shiv Sainiks responsible in the matter.

"A man speaking against the government was brutally beaten and tonsured. A woman (referring to Amruta Fadnavis) commenting against the government was insulted. Sharad Pawar Saheb, now don't you find any 'intolerance'? Hon' CM, are Hindus safe in this state now? Or will Hindus and women have to bear such slurs henceforth?" Shelar said in a tweet.

Aditya lashed out saying that trolls threaten people, call them names, try to create disharmony and divisions and are 'social media lynch mobs', but "Let's follow our CM - Calm, composed, aggressive about delivering promises and serving the people."

On the Sunday incident involving Tiwari, he said that the reaction was because the remarks angered them, and this is true whenever people read unnecessary non-civil remarks made against leaders, communities, women.

In a jibe at the BJP leaders, he added: "And these people are followed by some major leaders in the country Let's win people, trolls lose anyway!"

The Wadala Police are investigating the Sunday incident when Tiwari was allegedly attacked and his head forcibly shaved off by two local Shiv Sena activists.

(Image from scroll.in)