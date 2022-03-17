If 'Kashmir Files' can be made, 'Lakhimpur Files' also needs to be produced: Akhilesh

Lucknow/Raipur: Taking a swipe at the BJP, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said if 'The Kashmir Files' can be made on the Valley, a film 'Lakhimpur Files' also needs to be produced.

Violence had erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021, during the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws in which a jeep, said to be owned by the son of Union minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, allegedly mowed down four farmers.

"If a film Kashmir Files is made, then at least, there should also be film 'Lakhimpur Files', where farmers were crushed under the wheels of a jeep," the SP president told journalists in Sitapur district on Wednesday when asked for his opinion on the Bollywood movie.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

Uttar Pradesh was among the first states in the country to make The Kashmir Files' tax-free. Seven other states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Goa, Tripura and Uttarakhand -- all ruled by the BJP, have also waived tax on the movie.

Referring to the results of the assembly elections in which the BJP returned to power winning 255 out of the 403 seats, he said the 'samajwadis' (socialists) have scored a "moral victory" and that his party was rising while the BJP was on the decline.

Yadav also said that the BJP, in its second consecutive term in the state, will have to face the same questions on inflation, unemployment and development of Uttar Pradesh among others.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has claimed that 'The Kashmir Files' portrays half truth and only shows violence without conveying any message.

Baghel was talking to reporters late Wednesday night after watching the movie at a multiplex here along with his cabinet colleagues and other MLAs. "...the film shows half truth. It does not suggest any solution and no attempt is made in this direction. It does not have any message and only shows violence which does not make any sense," Baghel said when asked for his reaction to the movie.