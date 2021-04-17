'If Bengal survives today, Hindustan will also survive'

Noapara: Lambasting BJP-led Centre for "deterioration of the country in terms of economy and other aspects", Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday said: "Hindustan is in danger. If Bengal survives today, then Hindustan will also survive in the coming days."

At the same time, she attacked Union Home minister Amit Shah for spreading lies saying that he had taken up the Goebbels theory to mislead people as he once again claimed that Durga Puja was not allowed to be organised in Bengal.

Urging people to cast votes in favour of TMC candidates, Banerjee stated that it was only her party that could ensure peace and harmony in the state. "They (BJP) only know how to create riots. The country's economy has nosedived. Leaving all his work, the Prime Minister holds rallies on every election day in the state. Finding that mothers and sisters are with us, he (Prime Minister) has now started giving false assurances to them as well. Do not cast a single vote in their favour," she said.

"Amit Shah today once again told a lie to the people of Bengal as he said we do not allow Durga Puja to get organised here. Does anyone believe this? Here, Durga Puja takes place almost in every alternate household. We pray to Maa Durga with all our belief, love and respect. But, it is you who prefer riots and nothing else," Banerjee said referring to the violence that took place at Barrackpore and its adjacent areas after BJP had won from the area in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Banerjee on Friday campaigned at Noapara in favour of her party's candidate Manju Bose, whose husband Bikash Bose was shot dead during the Left Front regime. She was elected MLA for two terms in 2001 and 2011. She had, however, lost in 2016. Turncoat Sunil Singh, who is this time BJP's candidate from the constituency, had won the by-poll on TMC's ticket in 2018.

TMC is confident of its win from the constituency with a series of development work carried out by Mamata Banerjee government, said a TMC leader from the area.