'IDTR to come up in 9.25 acres in Karnal soon'

chandigarh: Haryana Government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is committed to ensuring road safety in the state. To curb road accidents in the state, the state government has been establishing the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in Karnal in collaboration with Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.



The construction work of IDTR on about 9.25 acres of land near the new bus stand has been completed. The Chief Minister will dedicate this institution to the people of the state on coming Saturday.

Referring to a report, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that road accidents are the leading cause of death across the world. Therefore, it is necessary to curb road accidents and this institution will play an important role. He said that in this institute, the drivers across the state will get proper training classes, which would ensure road safety in the state. He said that the institute will be the first driver training and research institute equipped with modern facilities. With the establishment of the institute, a driving training facility will be imparted to the drivers of Panchkula, Ambala,

Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Panipat, and Sonipat including Karnal.

It is worth mentioning that training for driving a two-wheeler, four-wheeler light, and heavy vehicles will be imparted and driving tests will also be taken in this institute.

The duration of training will be 2, 4 and 6 months. Through the automatic driving test track, minor mistakes of the trainee will be checked and rectified and a certificate will be issued after passing the test. Facilities like the passing of all types of vehicles will also be available here.