ICMR issues guidelines for managing type 1 diabetes
New Delhi: At a time when the Covid pandemic has disproportionately affected people with diabetes, exposing them to a high risk for severe illness and mortality, the ICMR has, for the first time, released guidelines for the management of type 1 diabetes.
The burden of type 1 diabetes, or juvenile diabetes, a genetic condition that often presents itself early in life, is also increasing, the apex medical research body ICMR said on Monday. Type 2 diabetes is chiefly a lifestyle-related disease that a patient develops over time.
India is home to world's second largest adult diabetes population after China and every sixth person with diabetes is an Indian. India has nearly 95,600 cases of type 1 diabetes among children below 14 years of age, and every year around 15,900 fresh cases are being reported in this age group.
An estimated of 2.5 lakh people in India suffer from type 1 diabetes. According to health department officials, cases of type 2 diabetes among children and adolescents are on the rise and obesity is the primary reason for it. In the registry of people with diabetes with young age at onset from India, 25.3 per cent of individuals developing diabetes under the age of 25 had type 2 diabetes.
The past three decades witnessed 150 per cent increase in the number of people with diabetes in the country, the guidelines document stated. The growing prevalence of prediabetes indicates a further increase in diabetes in the near future. Diabetes in India has traversed from the high to the middle income and underprivileged sections of our society, the ICMR said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata to inaugurate revamped Buxa Fort6 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Union govt planning to establish old-age homes in every district6 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 76 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
ED conducts raids against Jain6 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
'Even small countries now challenging India under BJP'6 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT