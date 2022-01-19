I&B Ministry initiates to spread Covid awareness

Mumbai: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday shared a cheeky meme modelled on superstar Allu Arjun's blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise" to reiterate COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.



The picture, posted by the ministry's Twitter page '#IndiaFightsCorona @COVIDNewsByMIB' which shares updates on COVID-19, featured Arjun's titular character wearing a photoshopped mask in a still

from the Telugu movie.

To fit the context of the meme, the popular dialogue of the film, "Pushpa, Pushpa Raj... Main jhukeganahi (I am Pushpa, Pushpa Raj... I won't back down)" was changed to, "Delta hoya Omicron, main mask utaareganahi (Whether it is the Delta

variant or Omicron, I won't remove the mask".

The tweet further stated that the country's fight against COVID-19 was ongoing and people should continue wearing their masks, sanitise their hands, maintain social distance

and get fully vaccinated.