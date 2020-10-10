I&B ministry asks private satellite TV channels to adhere to Programme Code

New Delhi: Amid the contentious TRP issue, exposed by the Mumbai Police this week, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued an advisory on Friday to private television channels, asking them to adhere to Rule 6 of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995.



The advisory mentioned that according to the provisions that no programme should contain anything obscene, defamatory, or deliberate and false innuendoes and half-truths. Centre also emphasised the provisions that no content should criticise, malign or slander any individual in person or certain groups, segments of the social, public and moral life of the country.

Earlier in the day, the I&B minister Prakash Javadekar clarified that BARC is a statutory body, formed by the Broadcast Association and the government has nothing to do with it, though it has two members among ten, in the governing body. Distancing from the matter reportedly Javadekar also clarified that media should not be 'TRP driven'. However, he said that the judiciary system will look into it.

The ministry's advisory also mentioned a Delhi High Court order from September 17, where the court directed media houses to exercise restraint after actor Rakul Preet Singh, who filed a petition against unsubstantiated reports linking her with a drug case. Singh argued that media reports violated I&B ministry guidelines. Justice Navin Chawla asked media houses to show restraint and abide by the provisions of the Programme Code, and other guidelines both statutory and self-regulatory. Chawla noted that media has failed to self-regulate itself and might be going "haywire". He had further issued notice to the centre, Prasar Bharti and the Press Council of India, seeking their stand on the actor's petition.

All private satellite TV channels are requested to ensure compliance with the directions by the I&B ministry.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Thursday clarified that their investigation in the TRP manipulation case is based on a complaint, lodged by an independent agency Hansa. Suspicious trends were noticed by them. Currently, three private channels are under the radar of the Mumbai Police.