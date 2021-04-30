IAS officer Sunil Gulati to retire on April 30

New Delhi: Dr. Sunil Gulati, the senior most IAS officer of 1984 batch of Haryana Cadre, who is currently serving as the Chief Resident Commissioner in New Delhi and Special Chief Secretary of the Government of Haryana, will retire on April 30 after his 37 years of public service.

Dr. Sunil Gulati says that after retirement, his primary goal would be to establish "service to the elderly" as a respectable employment in India. They will work towards establishing India as a 'Care Capital of the World'.

The family of Dr. Sunil Gulati came from Lailpur (Pakistan) to Agra in 1947. He had completed his B. Tech (Mechanical) education from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur from the year 1977 to year 1982. After this, he completed his M. Tech (Mechanical) education from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi in the year 1982.

After completing his post-graduation education, Dr. Sunil Gulati wanted to go to Vikas Bharti. Under the guidance of Dr. Gulati, 'Aapsi' an NGO is doing a great work. The ' Aapsi' an NGO has been distributing more than 22 crores of flowering plants per year. The film on Dr. Ramji Jaimal, the leader of this work, has received 27 international awards.