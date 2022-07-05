IAS officer held for sexually harassing student
Khunti: An IAS officer was detained in Jharkhand's Khunti district for allegedly sexually harassing a trainee engineering student, police said on Tuesday.
The officer of the 2019 batch was taken into custody on Monday night after a case was lodged at the Khunti women's police station, Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.
A case has been filed under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), he said.
Eight engineering students from outside the state, including the survivor, were in Khunti for training, Kumar said.
They attended a dinner hosted at the Deputy Development Commissioner's residence on Saturday when the incident took place, he said.
