IAF transports essential commodities to two remote villages in north Sikkim

Darjeeling: The Government of Sikkim jointly with the Indian Air Force transported essential supplies to villages of North Sikkim, cut off from the rest of the country owing to multiple landslides.



"The MI 17 Helicopter of the IAF on Saturday conducted three sorties to transport ration and essential supplies to the villages of Sakyong and Pentong in North Sikkim. The helicopter could not land at Pentong as the area was not conducive for landing. Hence the consignments were dropped at Sakyong school ground. The share of ration for Pentong village was later transhipped via a manual rope-way connecting Sakyong and Pentong villages," stated Tenzing T Kaleon, District Magistrate, North district, Sikkim.

The two villages were cut-off since 10th July owing to multiple slides and washing off of multiple bridges connecting these villages with the rest of the District. The slides had occurred above Mantam lake.

100 bags of rice weighing 50 quintals, 550 litres of cooking oil, 1.5 quintals of salt, 100 packets of candles and matches and medicines were dropped.