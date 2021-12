IAF calls for avoiding uninformed speculation on helicopter crash

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Friday called for avoiding "uninformed" speculation on the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Thursday that a tri-services inquiry has been ordered into the crash and it is being headed by Marshal Manavendra Singh, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the IAF's Training Command.

In a tweet, the IAF said the inquiry would be completed expeditiously and the facts will be brought out.

"IAF has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the tragic helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21," it said.

"The inquiry would be completed expeditiously & facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided," it added.

The IAF's comments came amid speculation by a certain section about reasons for the crash on Wednesday including doubts about whether it was the result of a possible sabotage.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the death of Gen Rawat has raised doubts in the minds of people.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, said Gen Rawat had played a key role in formulating the nation's military response against China and Pakistan in recent times.

"So, when such an accident takes place, it raises doubts in the minds of the people," he said, noting that the helicopter ferrying Gen Rawat was a modern machine powered by two engines.

Raut claimed that the entire country and the leadership may have been confounded by this accident, and the defence minister or the prime minister should eliminate all doubts.

Meanwhile, reacting to questions raised about a possible Chinese angle into the crash, Chinese state media dismissed any conspiracy theory.

Meanwhile, a city-based wedding photographer who had recorded a video of what he claims to be that of the ill-fated Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter which crashed in nearby Coonoor, killing Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, on Friday said bad weather and poor visibility could have resulted in the chopper meeting with the accident.

On Friday, Y Joe Alias Kutty, who on Wednesday

recorded the video of the helicopter, said to be the ill-fated one, apparently moments before it crashed, attributed bad weather and poor visibility to the mishap.

Kutty (52) is a wedding photographer from the city and had recorded the video on his mobile phone. The video has since gone viral in the social media.

Condemning irresponsible social media posts and rejoicing over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a military chopper crash, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he has asked the police to identify and initiate legal action against them.