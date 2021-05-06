IAF brings empty O2 cylinders, cryo-containers from abroad

New Delhi: Mighty transporters IL-76 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) brought 352 empty cylinders and cryo-containers from Singapore and Bangkok respectively on Wednesday to combat oxygen crunch in the country, officials said.



One of the IL-76 brought empty oxygen cylinders from Singapore to Delhi which is facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen amidst another wave of coronavirus.

"The IL-76 is picking up 352 empty oxygen cylinders for Delhi. This Union Home Ministry coordinated exercise will help in increasing oxygen availability amid the current COVID-19," a Home Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Another one transported three cryo-cylinders from Bangkok to its Panagarh base in West Bengal, he said.

Pictures of IL-76s picking up empty cylinders and cryo-containers was also issued by the Press Information Bureau.

Israel on Wednesday delivered to India its first consignment of medical supplies comprising oxygen concentrators to help the country in its fight against a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The consignment was brought to India on a special flight.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said 1,764 oxygen concentrators, 1,760 oxygen cylinders, seven oxygen generation plants, 450 ventilators, and over 1.35 lakh remdesivir vials have been received as aid from abroad between April 27 and May 4 in 38 medical institutions across 31 states and union territories.

India has been receiving medical supplies and equipment for COVID-19 relief since April 27 from different countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, Russia, the UAE, the USA, Taiwan, Kuwait, France, Thailand, Germany, Uzbekistan, Belgium and Italy.

"All items received up to May 4 are allocated to states and institutions, and a substantial part of it stands delivered. This is an ongoing exercise," the health ministry said in its statement.

A streamlined and systematic mechanism for allocation of the support supplies received by India has been put into place by the Central government for effective distribution of medical and other relief and support material, it said.

It said that 1,764 oxygen concentrators, 1,760 oxygen cylinders, seven oxygen generation plants, 450 ventilators, more than 1.35 lakh remdesivir vials and 1.20 lakh favipiravir strips have so far been delivered to 38 tertiary care institutions and 31 states union territories in the first tranche between April 27 and May 4.

The major items received on May 4 include 1,274 oxygen concentrators, 101 ventilators, 587 oxygen cylinders, two oxygen generation units or plants, 33 medical cabinet and 1,53,708 remdesivir vials among others. A standard operating procedure for this purpose has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2.

A dedicated coordination cell has been created in the Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations. This cell started functioning on April 26.