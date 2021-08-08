IAC Vikrant sucessfully completes five-day maiden sea voyage

New Delhi: India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant on Sunday successfully completed a five-day maiden sea voyage as the performance of the key systems of the 40,000-tonne warship was found to be satisfactory, officials said. The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, set sail on Wednesday for the crucial sea trials ahead of its planned induction into the Indian Navy by August next year.

"Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) 'Vikrant' successfully accomplished its maiden sea voyage today. Trials progressed as planned and system parameters proved satisfactory," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He said the ship's performance, including of the hull, main propulsion, power generation and distribution (PGD) and auxiliary equipment were tested during the sea trials.

"Trials, which were reviewed by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command on the last day, have progressed as planned and system parameters have been proved satisfactory," Commander Madhwal said.