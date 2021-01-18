'I was sexually abused by 38 men over past few months'

Malappuram (Ker): In a shocking revelation, a 17-year-rape survivor here has disclosed that she had been allegedly sexually abused by 38 people during the past few months.

The teenager's ordeal came to light during a counselling session at a Nirbhaya centre here recently,police said.

The minor girl had been sexuallyabused in 2016 when she was 13 and then a year later.After the second incident, she was sent to the Child Home and allowed to go with her mother and brother about

a year ago.

According to Mohammed Haneefa, Circle Inspector of Police, thegirl was missing for sometime after she was released from Child Home and was traced from Palakkad in December last and brought to the Nirbhaya centre.

During counselling sessions, she informedthe Nirbhayaauthorities about the series of sexual abuses and molestation she had been exposed

to.

Almost all the accused, who were charged with various crimes, including sexual abuse, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, the police officer said.

The Malappuram CWC president ShajeshBhasker said the CWC has taken all legal and logical steps to ensure the safety of the child, when she was released from the Child Home, about a year ago.

"The decision was taken by our five-member committee and in consultation with the Child Protection Officer.This was done in tune with the Juvenile Justice Act, which says institutionalising a POCSO survivor should be the last priority."