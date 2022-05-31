'I want to uplift the underprivileged and do service in the best capacity'

New Delhi: Shruti Sharma, a student of history, has topped the civil services examination 2021, with the first three rank holders being women in results announced on Monday. In an exclusive interview with the Millennium Post, this is what the topper had to say about her achievements.



How did you feel when you came to know that your name is in the toppers list?

I was in disbelief. I was keep checking my roll number and was confident about qualifying the exam but I was surprised when I got to know that I had topped. I told my parents and they are extremely happy.

Can you share a little about your background?

I am from UP's Bijnor. I have completed my schooling at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and am a graduate from St. Stephens College of Delhi University. Thereafter, I pursued post graduation from the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Later, I dropped out of JNU and joined the Delhi School of Economics for a post-graduate degree. For the Civil Services exam, I prepared at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy. It was my second attempt since I had missed out on the rank by one mark in the first.

What is the secret of your success? What was your strategy?

I don't know about the secret behind my success. I didn't rely much on notes from coaching centres, and made my own notes regularly through newspapers and relied on NCERT books. I also practiced mock test papers.

How many hours on an average did you put in on a daily basis? Who was your constant motivation and what were your favorite subjects?

I personally feel that what matters more is what kind of studies are you doing in those hours. You have to study a lot but at the same time, taking a little break is equally important. Also, I've used social media in a balanced way. I will give credit for the success to my parents, teachers, and friends for being a constant support. They were motivating me throughout this journey. I did my graduation from History so I can say History was my favourite subject.

How was your UPSC Interview experience? Also, what are you thinking for the future?

I did practice many mocks before my interview so I was very confident about the interview. But during my interview, I was not able to answer a few questions so I was very sad after I came back from the interview. But ultimately the result is very positive. So I am very happy. Once I get into civil service, I want to uplift the underprivileged and do the service in the best capacity. I want to work for the upliftment of women.

Any tips/pieces of advice especially for UPSC aspirants specially women?

I consider myself privileged to get an education from top colleges in India. Many women don't get it otherwise. My advice would be to make a good strategy and implement that strategy into practice.