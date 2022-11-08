I-T dept raids on two J'khand Congress MLAs, associates

New Delhi: The Income-tax department has detected "unaccounted" transactions and investments worth more than Rs 100 crore after it raided two Jharkhand Congress MLAs, their alleged associates and linked coal and iron ore businesses across the state last week.



The CBDT said in a statement on Tuesday that 50 premises in Ranchi, Godda, Bermo, Dumka, Jamshedpur and Chaibasa in Jharkhand, Patna (Bihar), Gurugram (Haryana), and Kolkata were covered during the searches launched on November 4.

The two MLAs, on the day the searches were initiated, were identified by the officials as Kumar Jaimangal alias Anup Singh and Pradip Yadav.

Jaimangal, a legislator from Bermo seat, also spoke to reporters outside his Ranchi residence that day confirming the action, saying he was extending all cooperation to the raiding teams.

Yadav, who joined the Congress after splitting from the JVM-P, represents Poriyahat assembly seat.

The Congress is a partner of the JMM-led ruling alliance in the state led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The CBDT statement said the action was taken against "few business groups engaged in coal trading/transportation, execution of civil contracts, extraction of iron ore and production of sponge iron.