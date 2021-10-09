I-T dept detects Rs 250 cr black income after raids on groups in N-E, WB

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of Rs 250 crore after it raided two groups engaged in cement manufacturing and railway contracts execution in the north eastern region and West Bengal, the CBDT claimed on Friday.



The searches were conducted on October 5 and 15 premises in Kolkata, Guwahati, Rangia, Shillong and Patna were covered.

"These search and seizure actions resulted in detection of undisclosed income in excess of Rs 250 crore.Unaccounted cash of more than Rs 51 lakh has been seized," the CBDT said in a statement.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the tax department.

Nine bank lockers have been put under prohibitory orders and are yet to be operated, it said.

Describing the operation against the cement manufacturing group, it said the group "generated unaccounted income by indulging in out-of-books sales and booking bogus expenses."

"This unaccounted income is laundered back into the business through shell companies," it said.

Many paper companies are run by the group to provide accommodation entries (bogus business account entries) to its flagship concern, the statement said.

"These paper companies were found to be non-existent at their given addresses. During the search, incriminating evidence indicating bogus unsecured loans, bogus commission paid, bogus share premium received through shell companies etc. was also found," it claimed.

The group, it said, was also found to be wrongly showing tribal individuals as creditors, such amounts being to the tune of around Rs 38 crore.

"Details of certain offshore entities/ bank accounts were found during the search, which are apparently not declared in the relevant returns of income," it claimed.