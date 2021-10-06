'I feel ashamed at Goa-HP infamous drug links'

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday, once again, raised his voice against youths of the country, falling to drug abuse and called for smashing 'Goa-Himachal drug trafficking cartel' to save the younger generations, the future of the nation. "I really feel ashamed about Goa–my home state being compared closely with Himachal Pradesh for just one thing i.e Drugs. You all know which place in Himachal Pradesh or district have notoriety in the drug smuggling sourced to Goa", said Arlekar.



He was speaking at a function of the National Book Trust (NBT) to release a book written by Dr Rachna Gupta, a noted journalist and now senior member of the Himachal Pradesh Public service Commission. The book 'Devdhara' is focussed on Himachal Pradesh's development during the past 50 years. In his speech, the Governor –who hails from Goa, where he had been Speaker of the state assembly, made an indirect reference to film star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drugs raid on a cruise ship.

"This only shows as how the youths are getting strayed to drugs and all ills. It is sheer crisis of character is being witnessed in the society today and it was necessarily the impression of character, which we give to the children at our homes, not educating the children to the values or habits of reading good books' he said. The Governor said that the book would pave a new way for the readers to learn, research, and explore information about Himachal. Books and magazines kept in a house are helpful in building the character of the new generation," said Arlekar.

Professor Govind Prasad Sharma, President, National Book Trust said, "the world of books is different - it is a friend, philosopher and guide. Books offer alternatives to ideas. A democratic society is always in search of alternatives and books fulfil the alternatives".

Dr. Rachna Gupta, the author while throwing light on its creation journey, said that in the last 22 years of journalistic life, she realised that every day something new emerges from the gulf of news but it gets lost the next day. She has tried to mould her similar experiences in the form of a book.

She said that the development journey of Himachal Pradesh has progressed from a very difficult period and all round governments, politicians and bureaucracy have played an important role in it. The author shared many memories of the first Chief Minister Dr. Y.S.Parmar.

Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust said "in this book, a neutral analysis has been made of Himachal Pradesh's 50th anniversary by highlighting its natural and acquired characteristics and achievements.